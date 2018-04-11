History made as Stornoway field first ever ladies team

History was made last Saturday, when Stornoway RFC Ladies played their very first rugby match. Being hosted in Inverness by Huntly Ladies, the island girls set sail from Stornoway eagerly awaiting the challenge of competitive rugby and adding their names to the club record books.

Having spent the last year or so training for this day, it’s fair to say the side were keen to actually get on the pitch for real and they didn’t disappoint, winning the match 30-15, scoring six tries in the process.

After a quick start from the Huntly side, Stornoway rallied and drew level through their powerful running centre Georgia Amor.

Georgia who scored the first ever Stornoway Ladies try, a moment to savour for a group that have worked incredibly hard, both on and off the pitch for Stornoway Rugby.

This opened the flood gates, with Amor getting a brace.

This was was matched by ‘man of the match’ Ealasaid Macleod and added to further, with tries from Amanda Mitchell and Emma Scaramuccia.

The ladies now look forward too welcoming Huntly to Stornoway for the rematch on May 12th.

This match promises to be a special day for all involved.

TEAM:

Siobhan Dawson

Holly Strathmore

Alison Venters

Joanne Macaskill

Emily Howey

Zoe Munro

Mairi Crate

Emma Scaramuccia

Ealasiad Macleod

Leanne Maclean

Amanda Mitchell

Georgia Amor

Olivia Woodley

Katie Hebditch

Iona Mackenzie