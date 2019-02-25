Humanists are looking for new celebrants in the Western Isles

Humanist Society Scotland (HSS) are looking to recruitiindividuals from the Western Isles to become Humanist Celebrants.

The national charity, who is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary this year, currently carries out thousands of Humanist ceremonies across Scotland.

Successful applicants will go through a period of classroom learning on how to carry out ceremonies as well as being mentored by an existing celebrant in their area.

Director of Services Lynsey Kidd said: “We are delighted to be recruiting in Western Isles and look forward to hearing from committed Humanists who live in the area who want to help families and couples celebrant important life events.

“All our celebrants are passionate about celebrating life and we are looking for individuals with finely tuned interpersonal skills and a flair for writing.”