Important milestone reached for community project

The Cnoc Soilleir Project has reached an important milestone, as full planning application for the building is submitted to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

The Cnoc Soilleir Project is an exciting joint venture between Lews Castle College UHI and Ceòlas in Dalabrog, South Uist and is seen as being key a part in the revitalisation of the Gàidhlig language in Scotland.

Following extensive consultations, designs for the building have been developed and are available to view at the Ceòlas offices in Dalabrog and Lìonacleit.

Located at Cnoc Soilleir, by the Dalabrog junction, it will establish a state-of-the-art modern building for education, Gàidhlig language, music, dance and cultural heritage in Uist.

The building has been designed to meet exemplary energy efficiency standards and minimise running costs and CO2.

It will contain an auditorium designed for traditional music, as well as recording facilities and studio.

Spaces for dance and other sound-proofed teaching spaces will also be included alongside a new home for Ceòlas’ archives and library.

The building has been designed principally around the college’s needs to deliver their educational programmes.

When the college is closed in the evenings, and at weekends and holidays, the building will continue to be used by Ceòlas for their cultural programmes and activities.

The entrance foyer will open up to the heart of the building, complete with peat hearth, and will provide a welcoming space for both members of the community and visitors alike.

This project has been funded through the generosity of the Scottish Government, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, HIE, CnES and donations made locally.

Infrastructe works on site are expected to begin in the summer.