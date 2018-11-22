Improvements to Western Isles air services reported by Loganair

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has welcomed an update from Loganair on air services in the Western Isles.

The Outer Hebrides Consultative Committee heard that a second 49 Embraer 145 jet will be added to Loganair’s fleet in December and will fly the Glasgow-Stornoway route.

It will also fly to Benbecula on summer weekends. The first jet was added to the fleet in October. The jets will increase reliability of service.

The Committee also heard that there has been improved punctuality and reliability on the Benbecula –Glasgow route and a 10% growth over the summer since the new Glasgow schedule was introduced.

Loganair are looking at the potential for extra flying in summer 2019 and are evaluating extra Friday – Sunday flights.

Loganair are also looking at an option to swap the under-performing Stornoway-Inverness evening service which has an average of 4 passengers, for a morning Stornoway - Inverness flight at 07.35am on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

This should help meet the demand for improved connections to Nairn and Dyce rail services.

There would also be a potential to re-instate two way Inverness-Benbecula morning connection on Tuesdays to Thursdays. It is anticipated that these changes would start by the end of March next year.

Cllr Uisdean Robertson, Chair of Transportation and Infrastructure who also chairs the Airport Consultative Committee, said: “It is good to see that overall, services are performing well but that Loganair is continuing to look to make improvements in flights and scheduling.

“These services are vital for the people of the Western Isles and for the economy of the Islands. We must all look at how we can achieve the best outcomes for passengers.”