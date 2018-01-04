Improving Ullapool harbour facilities

A fully accessible toilet and changing facility will be installed at Ullapool Harbour, thanks to funding from the Scottish Government.

The new Changing Places development is being part-funded from the 3rd round of allocations from the Ferries Accessibility Fund and will be installed following the extensive renovation of a disused building.

The award of over £43,000 is being made on a match-funding basis.

Minister for Transport and the Islands Humza Yousaf said: “We want our ferry and harbour operators to provide the best passenger experience possible and improving accessibility is a key area in that regard.

“This new facility at Ullapool Harbour will be a great example of what we’re trying to achieve with the Ferries Accessibility Fund.

Changing and Showers

“It will provide changing, shower and toilet facilities for people with physical or mental disabilities, as well as older people.

“It will be available for everyone to use so hopefully it will benefit the wider community, not just ferry passengers.

“I look forward to outlining further successful bids from the 3rd round of the fund over the coming months.”

Harbour Master Kevin Peach said: “This is a fantastic Christmas present for the Ullapool community and I would like to thank the Scottish Government for their continuing support.

“This new facility will make a real difference for passengers with disabilities, as well as older travellers, and I look forward to the work getting underway.”