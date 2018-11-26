Influence future of Western Isles bus services by taking part in survey

In recognition of the need to find nearly £10m of savings over the next four years the Comhairle agreed a service redesign programme as part of the 2018/19 Budget in February 2018.

The service redesign programme has identified a wide range of Comhairle services that need to be redesigned to achieve the target savings and Transportation Services, including bus travel, is included in this process.

The Comhairle realises the importance of consulting with bus service users and this survey is designed to get feedback on the demand for bus service routes and timetables as well as the reason for travelling.

The Comhairle would appreciate your time completing this short survey as the results will help to influence the outcomes of any service redesign changes in advance of new bus contracts being awarded in 2019.

The survey will run from Monday 3 December to Saturday, December 15th.

Paper copies of the survey questionnaire are available at Stornoway Bus Station, Stornoway Town Hall, Stornoway and Tarbert Libraries, Stornoway and Tarbert Comhairle Offices and on main bus services.

Completed questionnaires can be returned to any of the above locations.

Alternatively, the survey can be completed online by using the following link: HERE