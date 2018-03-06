Inspiring work by Harris Girlguide Leader

A Girlguiding leader, Matilda Lomas, has been nominated for Scotland’s National Community Youth Work Award for her success in getting local youngsters involved in Girlguiding and Brownies on Harris.

The National Youth Work Awards 2018 will be one of the events that celebrate Scotland’s first-ever Year of Young People.

This national event, co-designed with young people, will showcase their amazing talents and will recognise the impact of youth workers on the lives of young people.

Matilda has proved that no young girl need be an island, certainly not on Harris.

Matilda has revived Girlguiding on the Isle of Harris, an area where they had been no provision for several years.

Her enthusiasm has inspired the girls and they are now well-known in the wider community for their social action projects, including collecting essential supplies for their local foodbank, entertaining and visiting residents of their local care home, and completing a beach clean along the shoreline of Loch Roag as part of their Ocean Challenge badge.

Matilda also supports the girls to enjoy wider opportunities.

In recent years, girls have travelled to Glasgow for Tartan Gig, Girlguiding Scotland’s biggest ever pop concert at the SSE Hydro, taken part in outdoor adventures including the Highland Fling Regional Camp, and have taken part in Girlguiding Scotland’s international opportunities programme.

Deputy Scottish Chief Commissioner for Girlguiding Scotland, Gail Fox, who nominated Matilda said: “Matilda is a compassionate and encouraging leader, and a fantastic role model for the girls and young women she supports in her local community and Scotland.”

The National Youth Work Awards will be held on Thursday, March 15th at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow, hosted by Deputy First Minister, John Swinney MSP.