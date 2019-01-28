Inverness gig for Noel Gallacher’s High Flying Birds

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced that they will perform in Inverness this summer.

The legendary Noel Gallagher and his band, High Flying Birds, will perform an outdoor show at Bught Park on Saturday, June 8th, as part of ‘Live in the City’, a series of summer music concerts in Inverness.

2018 was a successful year for Noel, who landed a Mercury Prize nomination for the High Flying Birds’ album Who Built The Moon?, the band’s third number one in a row.

They also toured extensively across North America, Europe and Asia with Noel picking up the Best Album and Solo Artist accolades at the Q Awards.

Joining the line-up for the evening, are two big names from the music scene.

Indie rock band, Razorlight and Neon Waltz, Britain’s most northerly band from John O’Groats, will be special guests on the 8th June.

Local concert promoter, LCC Live is organising this concert, as part of its ‘Live in the City’. Carlie Davidson of LCC Live, said: “Noel is a legend of the music industry, who along with his band, will take to the stage and deliver an array of classic songs from his career including recent hits Holy Mountain and It’s A Beautiful World.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be organising his only Scottish outdoor show in 2019 at our fantastic arena in Bught Park.

“It will be a great night and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, is a superb addition to our eclectic series of live concerts this summer.”

Tickets for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Inverness go on sale at 9am on Friday (1st February 2019) from Ticketline (www.ticketline.co.uk; 0844 888 9991) .

You can also buy tickets for the concert in person from Cafferys Menswear, Eastgate Shopping Centre, Inverness, IV2 3PP.