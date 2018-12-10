Iolaire “A Community Remembers” Service taking place on 31st December is to be streamed live online

The sold out “A Community Remembers” event, which will start at 9.30pm at Ionad Spòrs Leòdhais, will be broadcast live on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal and will also be streamed live on the internet at www.iolaireonline.org.

The programme will include prayer, psalms, music – new and traditional and a 15 piece Royal Marine Band, plus readings in English and Gaelic.

The MCs for the evening will be Angus MacDonald (BBC) and Agnes Rennie (Acair). There is a relay into The Nicolson Institute which is also sold out.

Those who have secured tickets for the event are reminded to bring the email confirmation along with them to collect the tickets by 5pm this Friday (14th December) from the Comhairle buildings, Sandwick Road, Stornoway.

Unless an alternative arrangement has been agreed, any uncollected tickets by 5pm on Friday 14th December will be allocated to those on the extensive waiting list.

Norman A MacDonald, Chairman of The Iolaire Working Group, said: “We are pleased that the service will be streamed live online which will allow people from all around the world to tune in should they wish to do so.

“The demand for tickets for the event was very high and we are grateful to the community for the support and interest shown.

“We wanted to be as inclusive as possible with all the events to mark the 100th anniversary of the Iolaire tragedy.”