An Iolaire Centre Open Day is to be held In Stornoway Town Hall from 12 noon to 6pm on the 27th February. T

here will also be an event for local businesses in the evening of the 27th from 7.30pm to 9pm, also in the Town Hall.

The events will provide an opportunity to hear about the early plans for a Visitor Centre in Stornoway commemorating the tragic sinking of the Iolaire in 1919 on the rocks at Holm with the loss of 201 lives.

The Town Hall events will be an opportunity to provide feedback on the proposals.

Businessman Stewart Graham is leading on proposals to building an ambitious visitor centre to mark the maritime disaster at Stornoway’s Number One pier.

Representatives of a Working Group, who are assisting with developing plans for the Centre, will be present at the two events on the 27th to provide information.

Stewart Graham said: “I hope local people and the business community will take the opportunity to come along and find out more about this important project which, 100 years after this most terrible tragedy, will provide a lasting legacy to the memory of the men who lost their lives.

“Not only would this be a lasting testament, the Centre will provide a major, transformational, economic boost for the Islands.”

For further information on the Iolaire and associated commemorative events, please visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AnIolaire/