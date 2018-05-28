Iolaire fob watch to go on display at museum

A fob watch, often photographed as an object representative of the Iolaire disaster, will be on display at Museum nan Eilean this October as part of an exhibition commemorating the tragedy.

Malcolm MacLeod of 3 Grimshader lost his life when the ship crashed onto the rocks at Holm. But his watch along with other personal possessions was returned to his family and is owned by them to this day.

Roddy Nicolson was given the watch by his uncle and has agreed to lend it to the Museum so that it can be seen by the public. Mr Nicolson lost great uncles on both sides of his family on the Iolaire.

Nick Smith, Heritage Manager for the Comhairle said: “Images of the watch have previously been used in lectures and publications, so it will be familiar to those who have read about the disaster in the past.

“We are grateful for Roddy Nicolson for agreeing to lend it to the museum so that it can be seen by visitors this autumn.

“We would also like to thank Malcolm MacDonald of the Stornoway Historical Society for helping us to track down the current owner.”