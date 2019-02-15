Iolaire Tweed raises thousands for two good causes

A special Harris Tweed to commemorate the Iolaire disaster has raised thousands for two Island charities.

The creators of the special cloth, Kenneth Mackenzie’s Limited, issued a statement today (Friday) saying that they would like to thank those who had purchased the Iolaire tweed.

They revealed: “In total just over £5,600 was raised to go to good causes.

“Half of this total was donated to the Hebrides Mountain Rescue Team, a charity organisation running on a volunteer basis. They operate as a land based search and rescue team, and also provide support to affected areas in extreme weather conditions or during major incidents.

“The other half was donated to ‘Motivated by Mervyn’, an organisation that have set out to provide every fisherman in The Western Isles with a personal locator beacon, so they can be found as soon as possible in an emergency. The sum donated will go directly into funding 16 personal locators.”