Is Stornoway black pudding on the ferry breakfast menu?

The Scotsman this week has reported a ‘row’ over passengers claiming that the early morning ferry from Ullapool to Stornoway does not serve the famous Stornoway black pudding - and instead only offers a supermarket alternative.

The article cites a Twitter commentator, who quizzed ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne over the issue, asking if it should not be “supporting local suppliers” in its choice of the breakfast food.

But CalMac were quick to respond and said that to the best of their knowledge Stornoway black pudding was on offer.

The Marag Dubh produced in Stornoway has a special European status called ‘Protected Geographical Indication’, which was granted five years ago after a campaign by local butchers and politicians, it means it can only be described as Stornoway black pudding, if it is produced in the town or parish of Stornoway.

CalMac said it uses local Stornoway Black Pudding on its routes between Ullapool and Stornoway and the ‘Uig triangle’ route between Uig, Tarbert and Lochmaddy and another supplier on its other routes.

So what has been your experience of the quality of black pudding as you sail to and from the mainland - “bowfing!” as one Twitter commentator stated in the Scotsman article or first class?