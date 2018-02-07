Island groups are quids in with the Co-op

Community groups in Stornoway are set to share a £20 million funding boost from the Co-op. Fourteen local causes are the latest beneficiaries of the Co-op’s local community fund, including Barra Children’s Centre, Isle of Skye Pipe Band and Hebrides Mountain Rescue, with each in line to receive several thousand pounds.

When a Co-op member buys own-brand products from food stores or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare they earn a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local good causes.

By joining the Co-op’s membership scheme shoppers can contribute to the money raised for the good causes, and they can choose which of these causes they wish to support by logging on to the Co-op’s membership website at www.coop.co.uk/membership.

Kevin Buchan, Area Manager for Co-op food stores, said: “As a community retailer we want to support the causes that matter most to Co-op members in the area such as Hebrides Mountain Rescue, so we would urge people to visit us online to choose who they would like to support, and then shop with us to ensure the good causes get the most out of the fund.

“Nationwide the local community fund is making a real difference to charities and good causes throughout the country.

“Since we launched the membership scheme in September 2016, 8,000 organisations have shared £20 million, and we are confident that this year we will raise a further £20 million to be shared amongst the latest 4,000 causes.”

Full list of groups to benefit are:

Castlebay Community School Parent Council

Barra Children’s Centre

Voluntary Action Barra and Vatersay

The Shed Project

Crossroads Lewis Care Attendant Scheme

Alzheimer Scotland Lewis & Harris

Skye Camanachd SCIO

Isle of Skye Pipe Band

Portree Nursery

Hebrides Mountain Rescue

Feis Tir An Eorna

Taigh Sgire Sholais

Balivanich Community Leisure Area Group

Sgioba Drama Uibhist