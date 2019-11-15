Islanders are being invited to have their say on new recycling scheme

Zero Waste Scotland is inviting island businesses and community members to discuss a new scheme that will boost recycling and reduce Scotland’s CO2 emissions.

The organisation is hosting a webinar on 25 November, to give people a chance to learn more about Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme, and to share their views on how it will work on Scotland’s islands.

The online session follows events held with residents and stakeholders on Islay, Orkney, Arran, Bute, Lewis, Skye and Shetland.

Under the scheme, people will pay a 20p deposit when buying drinks purchased in single-use plastic or glass bottles and aluminium or steel cans. People will get their money back when they return their empty container for recycling.

Zero Waste Scotland is especially keen to hear from islands-based drinks producers, retailers, hospitality businesses, and other key stakeholders, such as transport businesses and community organisations.

The questions and views from the events and gathered through the webinar will feed into the Scottish Government’s Islands Impact Assessment.

This assessment will make sure that any significant unique impacts on island communities are captured and mitigated against.

Jill Farrell, Chief Operating Officer, Zero Waste Scotland, said: “This is your chance to help ensure Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme works for the whole of Scotland.

“We want to hear from residents, businesses and community groups so that we can benefit from their insight into how this scheme can be made a success on Scotland’s islands.

“Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme will deliver fantastic environmental benefits, not least by cutting Scotland’s CO2 emissions and reducing the amount of bottles and cans littered in the country.

“We want to make sure those benefits are felt across the whole country and that the scheme works in every community.

“From logistics and transport, to cash flow and tourism, Scotland’s islands will have different needs to the rest of the country. We are looking forward to discussing how we can work together to make sure Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme delivers for everyone.”

The webinar will take place on Monday 25 November from 11:00 to 12:30.

To sign up, visit https://depositreturnscheme.zerowastescotland.org.uk/live-webinar-scotIslands

Participants are being invited to submit questions in advance, by emailing drsevents@zerowastescotland.org.uk