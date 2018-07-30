Islanders join Inverness Independence March

Independence supporters from Lewis and Harris were part of the 14,000 strong Independence March in Inverness on Saturday.

Thirty Scottish National Party members travelled from Stornoway on Saturday morning to take part in this event and were joined by a number of others from the islands who made their way to Inverness for one of the largest demonstrations ever seen in the Highland capital.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Many of us had never been involved in such a large gathering and we had a great day.

“It was quite emotional to see people of all ages and backgrounds showing their support for independence.”

The March involved many groups, including ‘English Scots for Independence’, ‘Christians for Independence’ and ‘Old Firm Fans for Indy’.

Most groups had their own flags and banners and many country flags were also on display.

Speaking at the rally, MSP Maree Todd said: “Oh boy! They try to tell us there is no appetite for an independence referendum. Look at us, we are huge!

“Getting this number of people to take to the street for the cause of independence tells me there’s an appetite for it and tells me we’ll get it. When the Highlanders are mobilised, you know the Union is in trouble.”