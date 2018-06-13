Islanders may soon be able to use sports pass in Inverness

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Education, Sport and Children’s Services Committee have agreed to finalise reciprocal arrangements for access to sports facilities with the Highlands and Islands Regional Sports Partnership.

The move would see families with existing Slàinte Mhath memberships able to use them across all facilities operated by the Comhairle, Highlife Highland, Orkney Islands Council and Moray Council, with a reciprocal agreement for members of similar schemes to use Comhairle facilities.

Initially, it is proposed to allow access to gym and pool facilities with the potential of other services being added at a later date.

Cllr Angus McCormack, Chairman of the Committee, said: “Many existing ‘Slàinte Mhath’ members will see this as a significant enhancement to their membership benefits.

“For example, a family swim session for two adults and two children would currently cost £19.30 at the Aquadome, so this is a very positive and welcome move.”