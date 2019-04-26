Islands’ annual Surface Dressing Programme set to get underway

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar will be starting the annual Surface dressing programme on Monday the 6th of May 2019 with works expected to last for approximately 6 to 10 weeks depending on weather conditions.

The proposed programme is subject to alteration but is as follows:

6th May to 10th May Harris and South Lewis

13th May to 17th May North Uist, Benbecula and South Uist

20th May to 24th May Barra

27th May to 21st June Lewis

The travelling public are advised to take note of all warning signage and traffic management on sites and there will be temporary speed restrictions in place during the period of the works.

There will be short delays during laying operations and the public are asked to allow extra time for travelling through the area of works.