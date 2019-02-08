Isle of Harris Brownies earn points with The Scottish Salmon Company

The Scottish Salmon Company (SSC) has provided Isle of Harris Brownies with funding for new badge books, following its latest round of Community Fund awards.

The 20 Isle of Harris Brownies are aged between seven and nine, and complete badges and challenges to improve not only their own health and wellbeing, but that of their local community too.

The Brownies have already had a positive impact on the island, donating to the local foodbank, visiting the local care homes and taking part in shore clean ups.

The Brownies were nominated by their Group Leader and SSC Biology Coordinator Matilda Lomas-MacKenzie to receive funding to purchase Brownie badge books, activity packs and handbooks.

Established in 2017 as part of SSC’s Community Charter, the Fund encourages SSC staff to be champions in their area by nominating local groups, charities and organisations that support health and wellbeing for a funding grant of up to £250.

Craig Anderson, Chief Executive of The Scottish Salmon Company, said: “The Scottish Salmon Company is committed to supporting the communities where many of our staff live and work.

“The Isle of Harris Brownies do such good work promoting health and wellbeing in their local communities. We’re delighted to be able to help them continue earning badges and develop new skills.”

Matilda Lomas-MacKenzie, leader of the Isle of Harris Brownies said: “We’re very grateful to The Scottish Salmon Company for their kind donation. The Brownies are so excited to receive their new badge books and it has motivated them further to learn new skills and develop their interests. Earning badges encourages them to grow as strong role-models for their peers and community”.