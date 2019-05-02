Isles MP quizzes Environment Secretary on Interconnector

Speaking in the Climate Change debate in the House of Commons recently, Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil asked Environment Secretary Michael Gove MP to push Ofgem to approve a 600MW interconnector for the Western Isles.

Mr MacNeil said: “A major help in reducing the UK’s Carbon footprint is the inclusion of a 600MW interconnector to the mainland – from the best wind resource in Europe.

“At the moment Ofgem are talking about a 450MW link, for just 4p more for the billpayer, we could do a lot more.

“Will he stamp on Ofgem and when they talk about concerns for the consumer, will they talk about concerns for the consumer’s environment and not a tawdry 4p on people’s bill.”

Mr Gove said it was a ‘fair point well made’ although added it was a decision for Ofgem.

Mr MacNeil was contacted by many constituents asking him to take part in today’s Opposition Day Climate Change debate.