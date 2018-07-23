It’s blooming marvellous in Stornoway!

Stornoway is in full bloom thanks to a project by the Stornoway Amenity Trust.

The Trust, which is a non-profit making organisation, led by a team of volunteers, made it its mission to brighten up the town for the summer.

Receiving funds from the Western Isles Lottery has allowed the Trust to fund flower displays in the town centre, Bayhead and as far as Manor Roundabout where new flower beds have been created.

Charlie Nicolson, Chair of the Amenity Trust said: “We are very pleased to have been able to brighten up the town with floral displays for the summer.

“This has been possible due to funding from the Western Isles Lottery and we hope that the public will continue to support us through the Lottery to allow us to carry out even more projects to improve our town for locals and visitors alike.”

The floral displays were created by Willowglen Garden Centre.

The Amenity Trust would like to thank Hebridean Housing Partnership (HHP) for also supporting the project.

