Kaiser Chiefs announce Inverness concert

The multi-award-winning band, Kaiser Chiefs have today (Monday 11th February 2019) announced that they will perform a summer concert in Inverness.

Performing under the banner of ‘Live in the City’, Kaiser Chiefs, which is considered one of Britain’s most treasured bands, will perform in Northern Meeting Park, on Saturday 17th August 2019.

Fronted by lead singer and former The Voice judge Ricky Wilson, the indie rock band first burst on to the world stage following the release of their debut album in 2005.

They’ve scored numerous hits including Oh My God, Never Miss a Beat and Ruby, their infamous number one hit. Their sixth record Stay Together was released in 2016 and reached number four in the UK album chart.

The band’s front man, Ricky Wilson, said: “We’re really excited to be playing in Inverness this August as we’ve heard great things about the Highlands.

“We’ll put on an outstanding show and will pick out some of our best-known smash hits to perform, so come and join us, and let’s make it an unforgettable night.”

Ricky is joined in the band by guitarist Andrew ‘Whitey’ White, Nick ‘Peanut’ Baines on keyboards, bassist Simon Rix and drummer Vijay Mistry.

Claire Kidger of LCC Live, said: “We’re delighted to confirm Kaiser Chiefs to the line-up for ‘Live in the City’ in Inverness. They always put so much energy into producing a fantastic show, and we can’t wait to see them perform their latest and greatest hits.”

‘Live in the City’ is a series of music concerts being organised by local concert promoter, LCC Live, in Inverness this summer. Other bands being featured are Skipinnish (5th July), The Proclaimers (6th July), Madness (23rd August) and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (8th June).

Claire added: “We have a great line-up scheduled for ‘Live in the City’ this summer, making it an unmissable series of outdoor music events. We have an eclectic mix of artists lined-up, appealing to all ages, so we hope you can come and join us.”

Tickets for Kaiser Chiefs go on sale at 9am on Friday (15th February 2019) from Ticketline (www.ticketline.co.uk; 0844 888 9991).