Leverburgh’s new lifeboat launched in Poole

Leverburgh RNLI’s new Shannon Class Lifeboat has reached an important milestone in its build process with its hull entering the water for the first time.

The Lifeboat, which has been named ‘RNLB Stella and Humfrey Berkeley’ (there will be more information on this soon) was launched at the RNLI’s All-weather Lifeboat Centre in Poole this week.

RNLB Stella and Humfrey Berkely, which has been assigned the build number 13-25, is the 13th Shannon to roll off the RNLI’s production line.

Each Lifeboat costs £2.2m to build and is capable of reaching speeds up to 25 knots.

The Lifeboat will now be put through sea trials in and around Poole and arrival at Leverburgh is scheduled for April 21st.

Between now and then, Leverburgh’s volunteer crew will undertake additional training, to familiarise themselves with how their new Shannon will operate.