Lewis care units consultation

The Western Isles Integration Joint Board (IJB) is currently reviewing the use of the three Care Units in Lewis.

Over the last few months, they have been engaging with staff, stakeholders and community representatives to discuss changes that could be introduced.

Currently, community care needs in the Isle of Lewis are supported by a range of services, including homecare, residential care, reablement, and respite care for unpaid carers and the care units.

The homecare service operates from 6.30am to 1.30am and provides a service to over 300 people on any given day.

Homecare continues to be the foundation of community care provision, and as part of their strategy to support people safely and independently at home.

Having undertaken this work, the Western Isles Integration Joint Board (IJB) would now like to hear from the public on which of the four options they should implement as detailed: HERE

Responses should be received by Wednesday 20th March to hsc@cne-siar.gov.uk or by paper copy to the Health and Social Care Partnership, Sandwick Road, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, HS1 2BW.

In addition, there will be three public consultation events:

Monday March 4th at Ionad Stoodie (Garrabost) from 7.30-9.30pm

Monday March 18th Uig Community Centre (Crowlista) 7.00-9.00pm

Tuesday March 19th Carloway Community Centre 7.30-9.30pm