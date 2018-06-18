Lewis Christian Conference 2018

The Lewis Christian Conference is due to take place this week from Friday 22nd June through to Monday 25th June.

The venue for this year’s conference will be St. Columba’s Church on Lewis Street.

There will be three conference meeting at 7.30 pm on the Friday, Saturday and Monday evenings.

This year will also see the introduction of a new event, ‘After Hours’ on the Friday evening at the Woodlands Centre at 9.pm for those aged 16 - 30.

There will also be a number of Christian organisations at the conference and there will be an opportunity to hear about their work on Saturday morning at 11 am.

The speaker at this year’s conference will be Dr. Jeremy McQuoid, Teaching Pastor at Deeside Christian Fellowship Church. Jeremy was born in Belfast to missionary parents and is a trained teacher of modern languages.

In 2000, he and his wife Elizabeth graduated from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in the USA, with Master of Divinity degrees. Jeremy was Teaching Pastor in Thornhill Community Church in Cardiff for three-and-a-half years, before joining the leadership in Deeside in 2004.

All are welcome to come to attend the conference and further details are available at: website