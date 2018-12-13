Lewis sports centre building needs repairs

Repair works to the structure of Lewis Sports Centre, Ionad Spors Leodhair (ISL), in Stornoway, should be a prioirty in order to prevent ‘more serious problems’ in the future’, a report has confirmed.

The Comhairle’s Audit and Scrutiny Committee received an auditor’s report on the sports and swimming facility on Tuesday, which highlighted concerns that the works were need to address water ingress and corrosion to the building’s steel structure, and ‘in order to prevent further and more severe problems as part of a future capital programme’.

The report stated that the Comhairle previously received a ‘substantial’ award as a result of structural defects identified in ISL, but a later report, completed in 2015, highlighted that defects were of particular concern, specifically with regard to roofing and guttering resulting in water ingress and premature corrosion of steel columns in the pool area.

The report concluded that: ‘There is a need to address these issues sooner rather than later in order to prevent further works which could be more

expensive and impact more in the continued use of the facility in the event of

partial closure’.

Officers confirmed at Tuesday’s meeting that the issues were being addressed as a prioirty.