Local RNLI teams ready to react to help keep our seas safe

It was a busy weekend for the volunteer crew of Stornoway RNLI with three launches – including two within twenty-four hours at the weekend.

Friday, March 29th, saw Stornoway RNLI lifeboat ‘Tom Sanderson’ launch at 4.10pm to the aid of a 20m fishing vessel which had suffered propulsion issues approximately 20 miles ENE of Stornoway.

The lifeboat and volunteer crew arrived on scene at 5.10pm where, due to weather and sea state, it was decided to tow the casualty vessel to Lochinver.

Lochinver RNLI lifeboat launched at 8.30pm to assist with the berthing of the casualty, which was safely alongside in Lochinver at 9.40pm.

Stornoway RNLI lifeboat then made her way back to Stornoway, refuelled and ready for service again by 1.45am on Saturday, March 30th.

After a near 10-hour shout the day before, Stornoway RNLI lifeboat and volunteer crew launched again on Saturday, March 30th, 8.50am, to the east side of South Harris to assist with the tow of a fishing vessel with her trawl caught in the propeller.

Leverburgh RNLI Lifeboat had launched to the scene and had the casualty vessel under tow, but due to the significant amount of net trailing in the water, additional assistance was required.

Stornoway RNLI and Leverburgh RNLI lifeboats rendezvoused near Eilean Glas Lighthouse and once on scene, Stornoway RNLI took over the tow, with an additional tow-line to the casualty established with Leverburgh RNLI.

Both RNLI lifeboats and volunteer crews then manoeuvred the casualty vessel alongside in Scalpay. And Stornoway RNLI lifeboat returned, refuelled and was ready again for service at 3.45pm.

Then on Monday, April 1st, the Stornoway RNLI ‘Tom Sanderson’ lifeboat was requested to launch by UK Coastguard to assist with the deployment of Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) personnel from the Isle of Lewis to join in the ongoing missing person search on the Island of Raasay.

Stornoway RNLI lifeboat launched at 6.45am and landed the CRT personnel on Raasay at approximately 9am.

The Stornoway RNLI lifeboat and volunteer crew then performed a shoreline search of the south side of the Island of Raasay before returning to Stornoway, refuelled and ready for service again by 1.30pm.