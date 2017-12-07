Loganair adverse weather travel advice

Weather forecasts for Thursday afternoon, December 7, indicate that Storm Caroline will bring very windy weather for northern Scotland, to then be followed on Friday and Saturday with low temperatures and potential snowfall.

If the weather is as forecast, it is likely that there will be some disruption to air travel on some of Loganair’s routes to the Western and Northern Isles.

In view of the forecasts, the airline is therefore offering customers travelling on its flights to/from Benbecula, Stornoway, Kirkwall and Sumburgh the opportunity to adjust travel plans without charge.

Passengers booked to travel on Thursday afternoon December 7 through to and including Saturday December 9, can choose to re-book on an alternative flight at any time within the next seven days.

There will be no change fee or difference in fare payable – if there is a seat available on an earlier or later flight, it’s possible to transfer a booking to that flight without charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

Customers who hold a reservation on a Loganair flight on 7-9 December and would like to travel on another date between now and Wednesday December 13, can check seat availability on their desired alternative travel day at www.loganair.co.uk by looking to see if Loganair still has seats available on flights on that route, and calling 0344 800 2855 with a booking reference handy so the airline can confirm bookings on the preferred alternative flight.

At this time, Loganair’s disruption policy only covers travel on Loganair flights and it is unable to make changes to any onward travel arrangements which may be in place with other carriers.

Passengers choosing to remain with their original travel plans can rest assured the entire team at Loganair will do everything it safely can to fly customers to their intended destination as close to the scheduled time as possible.

It is continuing to plan to fly all its scheduled services, and has standby aircraft and crews in place to help recover any disrupted services as soon as reasonably possible once weather conditions permit.