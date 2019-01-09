Loganair boost to Western Isles air services

The air schedule for the Western Isles is being enhanced this summer as Loganair increases capacity on the Benbecula and Manchester routes as well as commencing operations using its newly acquired Embraer 145 jet.

Passengers on Monday’s 4.30pm Stornoway to Glasgow service were the first from the Western Isles to board the 49-seat jet aircraft.

Loganair will use its Embraer 145 on the afternoon and evening rotations until January 28, when it will be utilised across the schedule.

The airline is also increasing summer capacity to and from Benbecula by 50% each Friday between May 24 and September 13, while also including the Embraer 145 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Customers travelling between Manchester and Stornoway will also benefit from an extended season, with tickets on sale for travel between June 21 and September 1 on a twice per week service (Fridays and Sundays) using the Embraer 135 aircraft – ideal for weekend breaks.

Manchester is an extremely popular choice for holiday makers from the islands, travelling to onward global destinations using Loganair’s network of codeshare and interline partners which operate from the airport, including Thomas Cook, Emirates, Qatar, KLM, Air France and Turkish Airline.

Kay Ryan, Commercial Director at Loganair said: “Summer is always the busiest period for travel and this year will be no different. With an influx of tourists using air services alongside many residents travelling to the mainland and beyond, we’re ensuring our schedule sufficiently meets these requirements.

“Manchester is a popular route, offering connectivity to a large global network of onward destinations through our codeshare and interline partners on a single ticket – which makes it a convenient choice for holidaymakers during the summer months. The new Friday and Sunday schedule also places it as an easy to reach city for a weekend break.

“We’re also pleased to begin serving the Western Isles with an Embraer 145 jet. We’re immensely proud of their addition to the fleet, offering time-saving improvements and additional comfort.”

To book tickets visit www.loganair.co.uk or call 0344 800 2855.