Loganair introduces further Stornoway to Manchester services

Loganair has announced significant investment in services from Stornoway, with a new timetable designed to further improve links to Manchester and England’s North West region.

Following December’s announcement of the first ever non-stop services linking Stornoway with Manchester, Loganair is increasing flights this summer to two non-stop services per week.

In addition to the Saturday service announced from June 23 through to September 1, a Wednesday flight will now operate from 27 June to 29 August.

The flight will leave Stornoway at 11:25, arriving Manchester at 12:55 and the return flight will leave Manchester at 13:40, arriving Stornoway at 15:10.

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: “This is fantastic news for the tourism industry on Lewis and the Western Isles in general.

“It also allows greater flexibility of business and leisure trips from Lewis to the North West of England.

“A combination of the Wednesday and Saturday flights will provide options for three, four, seven, 10, 11 and 14-night stays at both destinations, increasing flexibility whether for those using the new non-stop links to access the wide variety of onward flights for both leisure or business trips from Manchester Airport, and for those from England’s North West using the new non-stop services to reach the beautiful Western Isles for long or short holiday breaks.

“Loganair at all times strives to increase connectivity to and from the Western Isles, and this latest service development undoubtedly strengthens these links.

“Of course, Stornoway to Manchester connections are also available on other days of the week, and throughout the year, via Inverness with Loganair.”