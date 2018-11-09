Loganair launches armed forces discount fares

Loganair, Scotland’s Airline, has introduced a discount fare for members of the armed forces, veterans and the armed forces community.

The airline has teamed up with Poppyscotland and The Royal British Legion, the Armed Forces Fare will give eligible passengers a 10% reduction in their core ticket price – launched to coincide with Remembrance Sunday and the final year of the WW1 centenary.

Reservations can be made on the Defence Discount Service website; the official Ministry of Defence discount service for the armed forces, used by companies across the United Kingdom including global airline and Loganair codeshare partner, British Airways.

Serving armed forces, reserve forces, spouses and partners of serving personnel, HM armed forces veterans (ex-serving), MoD civil servants, bereaved family members, war or service widow(er)s, cadet forces and NATO personnel in the UK are all eligible.

Earlier in the year Loganair commissioned a unique aircraft livery to raise awareness of the important services and support that both Poppyscotland and The Royal British Legion provide to service men and women, veterans and their families in the time of need.

The Saab 2000 aircraft has a logo from each organisation printed onto each side of its 3m tail-fin.

Kay Ryan, commercial director at Loganair said: “The discount has been created to honour the servicemen and woman who have dedicated their lives to serving their country.

“Loganair is working in partnership with Poppyscotland and The Royal British Legion to support members of the Armed Forces while also showcasing some of the vital work these organisations carry out on a daily basis on behalf of the entire military community.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming subscribers to the military discount on board.”

The Royal British Legion and Poppyscotland together form the largest charity group supporting the Armed Forces community across the UK. Best known for running the annual Poppy Appeal, they work year-round to help members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, veterans and their families. They also campaign to improve their lives and remember the fallen.

Mark Bibbey, chief executive of Poppyscotland said: “Members of the Armed Forces are often based far away from home so an initiative like this which offers a significant discount on travel must be applauded. This will also make Loganair’s extensive network more accessible to those who have served, and to Forces families too.

It underlines Loganair’s commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community and is just the latest way in which they have demonstrated this. We thank them for their continue support.”

To book an Armed Forces Fare visit www.defencediscountservice.co.uk