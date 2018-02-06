Loganair responds to Flybe’s termination of Glasgow to Stornoway route

Following the news that Flybe is withdrawing its Glasgow to Stornoway service from March 4th Loganair has agreed to assist the airline by honouring its forward bookings on services between Stornoway and Glasgow.

Loganair can confirm it will work with Flybe to provide seats on its services to guarantee travel plans and customers will be contacted by Flybe to arrange re-booking in the coming days.

Loganair does not have access to Flybe’s customer information so is regrettably unable to assist customers directly until arrangements have been confirmed through Flybe.

The airline also confirms there will be no redundancies in its ground handling operation at Stornoway as a result of loss of the Flybe contract for ground handling and would like to thank its team for their efforts in delivering this service over the last six months.

Speaking about the withdrawal, Loganair’s Managing Director Jonathan Hinkles said: “We have maintained since the outset of competition that the route could not economically sustain two airlines.

“The competition has been short-lived but intense, and we are grateful to the people of Lewis and Harris for their tremendous support for Scotland’s Airline, which has been unwavering - seeing over seven in every ten passengers choosing to fly with Loganair.

“I’d also like to extend my gratitude to the entire team in Stornoway who have worked tirelessly to provide an excellent quality of service for passengers travelling through the airport.

“Looking ahead, we recently already announced developments for the coming summer including larger aircraft on the majority of Stornoway-Glasgow service together with Stornoway’s first ever non-stop link to Manchester.

“This represents a major increase to the number of seats offered to and from Stornoway in Summer 2017, before the arrival of competition.

“We believe that the schedule we have in place for 2018 will enable us to meet demand, but as ever, we’ll be monitoring this closely and if there is need for more flights, we’ll work hard to ensure that we are positioned to meet it.

“Our priority now is to focus on providing the reliable, cost-effective and sustainable air services on which Stornoway’s transport infrastructure depends.

“Loganair delivers a wide range of services in Stornoway including the NHS patient travel scheme, daily newspaper deliveries and dedicated flights for Royal Mail together with up to 60 flights every week to Benbecula Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Manchester.

“One of the airline’s first regular routes in 1964 was to link Glasgow and Stornoway and we’re proud to have been serving the region ever since. We look forward to doing so for many years to come.”