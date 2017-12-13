Loganair set to operate Stornoway – Manchester service

Island air operator Loganair is to launch the Western Isles’ first ever non-stop link to England, with the introduction of a new non-stop service between Stornoway and Manchester as part of its summer 2018 schedule.

Tickets for the new flight will go on sale on Tuesday December 19th and flights will take place on Saturdays from June 23 to September 1.

Operated by a 34-seat Saab 340 aircraft, southbound flights will depart Stornoway at 11.25am, arriving in Manchester 95 minutes later.

A return trip north will become airborne at 1.40pm, touching down in the Western Isles at 3.10pm.

Connections via Glasgow and Inverness to link Stornoway with Manchester are available year-round on other days of the week through Loganair’s extensive network.

Lead-in fares for the route will commence at £89.99 one-way or £47.11 (including ADS discount) from Stornoway.

Managing Director Jonathan Hinkles said: “We’re delighted to be announcing the first ever regular non-stop flights from Stornoway to Manchester.

“We’re very confident that the new services will be welcomed by those making holiday arrangements for next year, whether to fly from the Western Isles to destinations far and wide via Manchester or for those in the north of England looking to holiday in the Western Isles.”

Loganair is confident that the new service will help Western Isles residents access cheaper holidays in Summer 2018.

An extensive range of holidays are available from Manchester and the different school term dates between Scotland and England often means that there are great deals to be found flying from Manchester in late June and early July, when equivalent holidays and flights from Glasgow or Edinburgh are already at peak prices as Scottish schools have finished for the summer break.

These new Loganair summer services are now available to book at www.loganair.co.uk or 0344 800 2855 from December 19 with travel up to and including 26th October 2018.