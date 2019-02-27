Loganair to launch Stornoway to London Southend air service

Loganair is launching Stornoway’s first ever direct air route to London following a milestone agreement - a major expansion into England’s capital city by the airline.

It is commencing three major new routes between Scotland and London Southend Airport following a milestone - connecting Glasgow, Stornoway and Aberdeen with the UK’s largest city.

Stornoway’s new, one-stop, same-plane services departs six days per week from May 28, with a 30-minute stopover in Glasgow during which customers can remain on the aircraft.

As a direct service, the London service will also qualify under the Air Discount Scheme for island residents, bringing London flights into the scheme for the first time.

Journey times are just under three hours from Stornoway, followed by a speedy 53-minute train service directly into central London’s Liverpool Street station.

Loganair’s managing director Jonathan Hinkles says: “It’s a great honour launch the first ever island air service direct to London, a huge boost to Stornoway’s overall connectivity.”

“While we’ve been extending our destination map over the last year, the Highlands and Islands are still the airline’s heartland so we’re continually looking at ways to enhance the region’s overall air network.

“We’re confident Stornoway will see a boost in visitor numbers from people in South-East England wishing to visit the Highlands and Islands with only a quick stopover in Glasgow.”

Glyn Jones, CEO of Stobart Aviation, owners and operators of London Southend Airport said: “All of us at London Southend Airport look forward to welcoming Loganair as our newest airline in May, when these flights begin.

“With our own railway station just 60 steps from the terminal door, up to six trains an hour into London and our award-winning customer service, we expect these new routes to prove very popular with customers flying to and from Scotland.”

HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon, said: “Loganair are to be commended on establishing this valuable new service that further improves connectivity between the Western Isles and the South of England.

“It illustrates the value of having modern, sustainable airports serving local communities.

“Islanders will benefit from excellent transport links from Southend into central London and Loganair’s new service will also benefit inbound tourism making journeys to the Islands all the more attractive to visitors keen to discover the best of what Scotland has to offer.”

Fares between Stornoway and London Southend will start from £82.99 one-way.

Tickets are on sale today at www.loganair.co.uk and via major travel agency systems including Amadeus, Sabre and Travelport under Loganair’s LM flight code.