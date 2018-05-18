Look out for the Hebridean Whale Trail

A new marine nature trail is being developed by the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust.

The charity is proposing to identify 25 of the best locations to spot the marine wildlife from points across the Western Isles and west coast.

It is hoped the project will promote Scotland as one of Europe’s best destinations for spotting whales, dolphins and porpoises – collectively known as cetaceans.

With a summer 2019 launch pencilled-in the initiative intends to support existing wildlife tourism businesses and heritage sites.

The charity are keen to hear from local people, communities and businesses for their ideas and suggestions – to ensure the Hebridean Whale Trail embodies the spirit of the Hebrides.

Scotland’s west coast offers excellent opportunities for accessible, land-based whale watching as the region’s seas are home to around a quarter of the world’s whale and dolphin species – including bottlenose, Risso’s and common dolphins, harbour porpoises, minke whales and Orca.

To find out more about the initiative see: website