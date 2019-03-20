Looking at the importance of post-Brexit funding for the Western Isles

Donald MacKinnon at the Scottish Labour Party Conference in Dundee.

At the recent Scottish Labour Party Conference in Dundee, Western Isles delegate, Donald MacKinnon took to the stage to highlight how important European Union community-led local development funding has been to the Western Isles economy and that there is an urgent need for clarity on the continuation of these funding streams post-Brexit.

Following Conference’s support of the motion, it is now Labour Party policy to advocate for the inclusion of community development funds in the proposed post-Brexit Shared Prosperity Fund.

Mr Mackinnon said: “European Union schemes such as LEADER have helped our local communities develop services, have created opportunities for young people and have enabled small businesses to start-up, become established and grow.”

Labour Parliamentary Candidate Alison MacCorquodale, added: “In the current LEADER programme alone, community groups and business from across the islands have been awarded £2.3m - enabling them to lever in a further £6m as a result.

“The current suggestion coming from the UK Government that such funding may not be included in the Shared Prosperity Fund is unthinkable for our islands.”