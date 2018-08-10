Looking to the future for Flannan lighthouse station

A new lease of life is on the horizon for the former lighthouse station to the Flannan Isles in Breasclete.

The driving force behind the project to redevelop the building, Urras an Taighe Mhòir, has announced that funding has been secured for a feasibility and technical study on the potential of the building.

The funding, £17,740, was secured through the Scottish Land Fund and Architectural Heritage Fund.

John Watt, Scottish Land Fund Chair, said: “The Scottish Land Fund is pleased to be able to assist Urras an Taighe Mhoir in its endeavours to purchase An Taigh Mhòr.

“While this award may only be the first step of any future community buyout, it shows how a relatively small amount of funding can be of great significance in helping communities begin the process of purchasing a local asset.”

The feasibility study will be led by a team including - Dr Calum Macleod, Duncan MacPherson and Faye Macleod, whilst the technical assessment of the building would be carried out by Anderson Associates, Chartered Architects Ltd.

A statement from Urras an Taighe Mhòir, stated: “The Community look forward to working with the team in developing a plan for the acquisition and development of this iconic building.

“As part of the feasibility study further public consultation is planned and the Community welcome all to attend meetings or contribute ideas through the Trust.”

If you live in the area - Linshader to Tolsta Chaolais and wish to become a member of Urras an Taighe Mhòir, or if you live further afield and have a specific interest in the project, wish further information on supporting the development, or wish to engage in the public consultation meetings planned, please like the Facebook page ‘Urras an Taighe Mhoir’ for updates, or contact via email at: urrasantaighemhoir@gmail.com