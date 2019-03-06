Lottery cash support for Western Isles Archers and Stornoway Pride March

Cash from National Lottery Awards for All Scotland has been awarded to two Western Isles groups who are helping to break down barriers to physical activity for people of all ages and abilities.

Island Archers have been awarded £1,067 which will be used to buy a complete set of equipment.

Hebridean Pride have been awarded £9,550 which will be used to host the Hebridean Pride March in Stornoway on June 1st.

The money will also support a market of health and well-being stalls, crafts and activities for local people, a youth pride cafe event and an exhibition of workds by young people.

A National Lottery Awards for All Scotland spokesperson said: “With Spring just round the corner it’s a great time to be getting out and about to enjoy a range of physical activities.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, this will now be possible for many people across Scotland who will be able to take part in a range of health and well-being activities whether that’s walking or cycling, dancing, taking up a new sport or enjoying outdoor nature pursuits.”

National Lottery Awards for All Scotland is open to applications on a rolling basis and can be received at any time.

To find out what National Lottery Awards for All Scotland could do for your community visit our website www.biglotteryfund.org.uk/awardsforallscotland or phone 0300 123 7110.