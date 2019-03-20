Macmillan awarded grants of £29,000 plus to Western Isles’ cancer patients last year

Macmillan Cancer Support awarded grants of around £29,275 to people with cancer in the Western Isles in financial hardship last year thanks to funds raised by its supporters.

Around £23,960 in grants has helped people to pay for heating or clothing as having cancer can mean you feel the cold more or may be spending more time at home between treatments.

And approximately £1,800 was given to people with cancer who were struggling to cover the cost of travelling to and from their appointments with costs that could not be reclaimed through their hospital.

The grants also covered the costs of other essentials to help manage the impact of their cancer, such as beds, chairs, kitchen appliances and washing machines.

Four out of five people living with cancer experience a financial impact. The average in Scotland is £420 a month.

Increased costs can happen because people with cancer’s income goes down while their costs for things such as heating and travelling to hospital for treatment goes up.

In total, the charity gave grants to 4,900 people with cancer in Scotland last year with Glasgow being the area with the highest number of people awarded grants.

Grants were most commonly given to people living with breast cancers in Scotland.

Janice Preston, Head of Services (Scotland) for Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Half of us will get cancer at some point in our lives so I’m pleased Macmillan awarded around £29,275 in grants last year to ease their money worries of people with cancer in the Western Isles.

“Cancer can affect so many parts of your life and our Macmillan grants, funded by our supporters, covered essentials from heating to travel costs for more than 130 people with cancer in the Islands in 2018 helping to make money one less worry.

“Grants are just one-way Macmillan is there for people with cancer thanks to the public’s support and I’d urge anyone with cancer to get in touch to find out how we can support you.”

Macmillan offers grants to people with cancer who are struggling financially, have a limited income or savings.

To find out about the financial help Macmillan offers, call the Macmillan Support Line free on 0808 808 0000 or visit macmillan.org.uk/moneyworries.