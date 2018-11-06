Make the most of the cash in your pocket and get a warmer home with great energy saving advice from TIG in Stornoway

Energy efficiency advice is at hand as Tighean Innse Gall (TIG) in Point Street, Stornoway are running an energy awareness week throughout this week to engage with the public and local businesses regarding energy usage and to provide information on how you can make your home or business warmer and more efficient in the run-up to winter.

On Friday 9th November between 10am-4pm they will also be hosting an open day at the TIG offices. This is an excellent opportunity for you to pop in and have a chat with officers about energy use, tariff and switching advice, insulation, home adaptations, housing queries and much more.

Also, during the week there will be daily Facebook live chats and live video streams of staff giving energy saving tips via the service’s YouTube channel.

Pop along on the 9th of November to find out how TIG can support you in your home.

Tea, coffee and home baking will be available along with prizes to be won!