Making sure tweed work is shared

Stornoway North SNP Councillor Gordon Murray has written to the Harris Tweed Authority to look at re-introducing a Distribution Centre for the industry.

Councillor Murray stated: ”The Distribution Centre was an excellent initiative that worked a number of years ago and I think that it would be the way forward for the industry if it was reintroduced.

“It makes sure that all work is equally shared out amongst the weavers.

“This would help new entrants who aspire to take up the traditional industry and also work at home.

“I am delighted that the Harris Tweed Authority have agreed to discuss the matter and have added to the agenda of their next meeting.”