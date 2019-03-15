Marking 10th anniversary with a new Point 10k

The Leanne Fund will host the 10th Point 5k event on June 1st with the addition of a new 10k race.

The Fund are delighted to receive funding from Tighean Innse Gall (TIG) which will support the organisation of the new 10k race taking place alongside the annual Point 5k walk/run.

A trophy for the new event has also been kindly sponsored by Point Community Council.

The annual event is the largest sporting event in Point with over 150 taking part and it is hoped that this year’s extended event will attract even more participants.

Chrisetta Mitchell, Development Manager for The Leanne Fund said: “We are so grateful to TIG for sponsoring our inaugural Point 10k and to Point Community Council for sponsoring a trophy.

“The 5k has been a great success for the last decade and we hope many people will come and support our extended event to mark the 10th anniversary.

“The support from TIG at a local level is of great assistance to us. We look forward to what will be an exciting day for the Fund.”

A spokesperson for TIG said: “We love to support local causes and recognise the great work that the Leanne Fund carries out to support young people affected by Cystic Fibrosis.

“We hope to have a number of staff running (or walking) in this event to show their support.

“Brian Chaplin, TIG’s Chairman, will be cheering on the runners and handing out the medals at the finish line. We wish the Leanne Fund the best of luck in all their future fundraising.”

You can enter the 5k and 10k events online http://www.theleannefund.co.uk/events.html

Or call into The Leanne Fund office on Point Street to pick up an entry form.

The 10k event is limited to 100 participants and is for runners only.

Walkers are very welcome to enter the 5k which is open to all the family.