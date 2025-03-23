Scotland: Met Office map shows where Northern Lights could be visible tonight

By Jessica Martin
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 17:52 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 21:26 BST
The Met Office says “enhanced solar activity” means the aurora borealis could be visible in Scotland tonight - What time should I look for the Northern Lights?

A Met Office map shows where in Scotland the Northern Lights could be visible tonight (March 25).

The Met Office said: ““Parts of Scotland may have the opportunity to see the aurora borealis tonight due to enhanced solar activity.

“The best chance of viewing will be beneath clearer skies in the east, especially using long exposure photography”

Where exactly are the Northern Lights?

The Aurora Borealis is seen above the ruins of Duffus Castle in Scotland in February 2021.placeholder image
The Aurora Borealis is seen above the ruins of Duffus Castle in Scotland in February 2021. | Peter Summers / Getty Images

The Northern Lights form in an oval around the North Pole in an area called the “auroral zone".

Areas in the “auroral zone” include north Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the north of American state Alaska, and northern Siberia, in Russia.

What month is best to see the Northern Lights?

The best months to see the Northern Lights are September to late March, as these months have the longest dark hours and best viewing conditions.

Where in the UK can you see the Northern Lights?

The best places to see the Northern Lights in the UK are Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England.

However, they have on occasion been spotted in the south of England.

They could be visible in parts of Scotland tonight.

The best sightings of the Northern Lights are when the skies are darkest - normally around midnight.

