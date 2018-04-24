Milestone passed for new Barra hospital

For the last decade the facilities at St Brendan’s Hospital on Barra have been recognised as unfit for purpose.

Approval has been given for the Outline Business Case for the replacement of the Hospital and Care Home and the development of a Full Business Case will now be prepared.

Work will commence immediately, addressing key priority areas and tasks.

NHS Western Isles Chief Executive Gordon Jamieson and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Chief Executive Malcolm Burr issued the following joint statement: “We are delighted that we have approval to move on and develop the Full Business Case, and we would like to thank everyone who has been involved in helping us to this point, and the Scottish Government’s Capital Investment Group for their consideration.”

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan and Island Councillor Donald Manford also welcomed the news.

Commenting, Alasdair Allan said: “A new Hospital is desperately needed and this is something that the community in Barra have been united in their support of.

“People in Barra have waited too long for this to happen and I have made no secret of my frustration about the delays to the project.

“However, I am delighted that after many years of waiting, an Outline Business Case for a new Hospital for Barra has now been submitted by the Health Board and approved.

“There was a positive and constructive visit to Barra in January by members of the Scottish Government’s Capital Investment Group which I think this helped create a clear understanding of the work that needed to be done to strengthen the project’s business case.

“NHS Western Isles will now be working on the development of the Full Business Case and I look forward to seeing this progress.”

Councillor for Barraigh, Bhatarsaigh, Eiriosgaigh agus Uibhist a Deas, Donald Manford added: “Securing Outline Business Case approval for Barra’s hospital is the huge step forward we have been striving towards for so long.

“This breakthrough has been achieved following the recent meeting in Barra with officers of the Scottish Government’s Capital Investment Group, and on behalf of our community my sincere thanks to them.

“I look forward to us now, moving rapidly to Full Business Case approval.”