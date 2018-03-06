More daily air services from Stornoway to Aberdeen

Twelve new flights a week are to be introduced on the Stornoway to Aberdeen air route, providing two flights a day on Monday to Friday services and a new Sunday service.

The service being provided by Flybe franchise partner, Eastern Airways, is offering day return options, starting from this week, with Sunday flights starting on March 11th.

The services to Aberdeen also provide convenient onward connections to Flybe’s London Heathrow, Manchester and Birmingham flights.

Flights on Mondays depart Aberdeen at 8am and 2.10pm, arriving in Stornoway at 8.55am and 3.05pm respectively.

From Stornoway, flights leave at 9.25am and 3.35pm, arriving in Aberdeen at 10.20am and 4.30pm.

Tuesdays to Thursday flights will depart Aberdeen at 6.40am and 2.10pm, landing in Stornoway at 7.35am and 3.05pm.

Flights from Stornoway leave at 8.05am and 3.35pm respectively, arriving in Aberdeen at 9am and 4.30pm.

Friday flights leave Aberdeen at 6.40am and 4.25pm arriving on Stornoway at 7.35am and 5.20pm.

Flights depart Stornoway at 8.05am and 5.35pm, arriving in Aberdeen at 9am 6.45pm.

The new Sunday services depart Aberdeen at 2.20pm and Stornoway at 3.40pm.

Eastern Airways entered into a new partnership in October 2017 with Flybe, which offers a comprehensive network of flights operating onwards from Aberdeen Airport.

All Eastern Airways flights are bookable at Flybe.com with fares on the Aberdeen – Stornoway route starting from £86.99 one way, including taxes and charges.

Mathew Herzberg, Eastern Airways’ Head of Commercial, said: “We have seen an increase in passenger numbers on the route and listened to feedback, and the time is now right to increase to double daily, offering day return options and the introduction of a new Sunday service to help increase leisure opportunities to the Western Isles.

“The additional frequency also means that Stornoway passengers will have improved access to the many Flybe flights such as London Heathrow, Manchester and Birmingham via Aberdeen.”

Inglis Lyon, Managing Director, Highlands and Islands Airports, said: “The double daily service will further improve connectivity between Lewis and Harris and the mainland and will offer more opportunities for local people to plan onward flights.

“Increased frequency also makes it easier for visitors to experience the stunning natural beauty and hospitality to be found in the Western Isles.”