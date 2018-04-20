More disruption to Island communities due to ferry repairs

Complications during the repair to the propulsion system of West Coast ferry operator CalMac’s MV Clansman means the vessel will now be out of service for longer than first anticipated.

However, to minimise any disruption CalMac has agreed an extension to the MV Hebrides’ operating licence, which was due to enter dry dock, with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency for a further three weeks.

Parts of the Clansman’s propulsion system have had to be sent to Denmark for specialist repair.

CalMac’s Managing Director, Robbie Drummond, said: “We are facing a highly regrettable situation that we need to manage as best we can with the vessels we have.

“Our first priority is to continue to provide lifeline service to island communities.

“The overrun of our annual vessel dry dock schedule into the summer season is regrettable and we realise that this set of circumstance is going to impact adversely on some communities which we apologise for.

“However, under the circumstances, the timetable arrangements we have now put in place for the period of disruption are the best options we have available.”

CalMac will be operating to an amended timetable until the return of all major vessels expected by May 31.

Major changes are:

Ardrossan-Brodick: MV Caledonian Isles delivering single vessel timetable from April 26 supplemented by MV Isle of Arran delivering shared timetable between Arran and Islay

Ardrossan-Campbeltown: start of summer service postponed

Islay services: MV Finlaggan delivering single vessel timetable from April 26 supplemented by MV Isle of Arran delivering shared timetable between Islay and Arran

Mallaig-Armadale: MV Loch Fyne until April 24 then MV Loch Fyne and MV Loch Bhrusda

Mallaig - Lochboisdale: this sailing will be cancelled with the MV Hebridean Isles providing a service from Lochboisdale to Oban

Mr Drummond added: “We believe these arrangements will cause the least disruption possible.

“Through vessel redeployment and timetable amendments we are confident that we can satisfy all demand for services including the extra traffic that will be generated by the Islay Whisky Festival and the upcoming World War I commemorations. “Although we realise that communities such as Mallaig, Campbeltown and Armadale will be disadvantaged for a short period, we need to deploy resources where they are needed most.

“With one major vessel down it is always a difficult balancing exercise and we know there will be communities who believe they are taking more than their fair share of upheaval.

“However, this is the best short term solution we have within our current operating limits.”

CalMac’s customer care team is now working to ensure anyone already booked to travel are aware of the new timetable arrangements.

Passengers are urged to check the website to confirm amended timetables before travelling at calmac.co.uk.