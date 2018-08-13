Morebattle hosts a wonderful games week

The 125th Morebattle games week’s came to fun, if rather wet, conclusion on Friday with the traditional fancy dress parade rounded off a week of games and get togethers.

Catherine Mabon, who organised the week with husband John, said: “There was a good turnout to everything put on. “The afternoon tea and bingo in particular were busier than expected, but there was a great attendance all week. “

These ladies just couldnt be more appropriately costumed for the Morebattle fancy Dress - (Singing in the rain)!!! Anne Brown, Lizzie Thomson and Jeanette Stenhouse.

Games Queen Sasha Jackson, 11, was on hand to present the prizes all week.

“Sasha really enjoyed herself,” Catherine added. “She really got herself involved with everything and was very good. We are maybe a little biased seeing she’s our granddaughter, but she has always been a great supporter of the games.”

You might also be interested in:

Pharmacists want to give something back to fantastic town

A trolley good clean up on the Gala Water

This year’s games week was a special one for Catherine and John, not least due to Sasha’s appointment. This year also marked 25 years since their daughter Denise was queen, and their last as organisers after 25 years.

“Last year we gave notice that we would really like to step back a little,” Catherine said. “Some of the mums from the village have come forward to help and brought in some new ideas. This year was a team effort. We’ll hold a meeting shortly but I think after that they are going to it on.

“We will take a back seat but are not running away. We are all for the community and the village and don’t want to see these traditions fall away.”

The couple were presented with a gift and thanked for their years of service at a presentation on Friday evening.

Monday’s afternoon tea raised £309 while Wednesday’s whist and dominos tournaments raised a further £233. The Camera Club exhibition and competition raised £306 for club funds.

Results were as follows:

Children’s Photography competition: Age seven and under: 1 Evie Leonard, 2 Ellie McBlain, 3 Logan O’Mara. Age eight and over: plus winners 1. Lucy Thomson, 2 Emma Thomson, 3 Martin McGillivary.

Best overall picture: Charles Booker. Most Camera Club point during the year: Pete Jamieson.

Pool competition winner: Garry Mabon, Runner-up: Andrew Scott.

Gents whist: 1 June Lyall, 2 Ella Young, 3 Shirley Burns, 4th Christine Gibson, 5th Angus Cameron, Booby: Catherine Mabon, Longest Sitter: Lynda Mays. Ladies whist: 1 Greta Middlemas, 2 Evelyn Taylor, 3 Liz Watson, 4th Samara Childs, 5th Eileen Law, Booby: Margaret Amos, Longest Sitter: Rose Cameron.

Dominoes: 1 Sasha Jackson, 2 Catherine Douglas, 3 Tracey Williamson, Booby: Elliot Murray

Teddy bears’ picnic: 1 Anna Skeldon, 2 Tristan Wilkin, 3 Paige Souter. Egg hunt: 1 Paige McBlain, 2 Anna Skeldon, 3 Paige Souter.

Treasure hunt: 1 Evie Leonard & Jenny Thomson, 2 Ellie McBlain & Sasha Jackson, 3 Mary Tweedie & Annika Schaeli.

Pet show: Prettiest bitch: 1 Sox (Douglas Redpath), 2 Mindie (Ali Young), 3 Jess (Mary Tweedie). Most handsome dog – 1 Milo (Heidi Noon) 2 Robbie (Lucy Thomson), 3 Dillon (Brenda McNulty). Most like Owner – 1 Oscar (Kerry Dixon) 2 Honey (Evie Leonard), 3 Heidi (Caroline McNulty). Waggiest Tail 1 Jess (Mary Tweedie), 2 Dillon (Brenda McNulty), 3 Fishies (Matthew Little). Pet Other than Dog 1 Sirius (Rabbit) – Katie Cessford, 2 Duchess (Hamster) – Liam Purves, 3 Fishies – Matthew Little.

Fancy dress: Children 7 & under: 1 Archie O’Mara, 2 Keira Cleland, 3 Aaron Cleland. Children 8-16yrs: 1 Elliot Murray, 2 Martin McGillivary, 3 Haidyn Thomson. Children’s groups: 1 Lilee & Aoife O’Brien & Jenny Thomson, 2 Evie Leonard & Chloe, Iona & Elsie Douglas, 3 Luke & Sasha Jackson. Adult: Jeannie McNulty. Groups – Alfie Stevens & Angela Cook, 2 Village Shop, 3 Katie Cessford & Jamie Wilson.

Scarecrow: Morag Thomson family. Cup winners: Kurling - Morag Thomson, pool - Garry Mabon, Fancy Dress - Lilee & Aoife O’Brien & Jenny Thomson.