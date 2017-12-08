Search

Move to help more families with increase in Clothing Grant

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Education, Sport and Children’s Services Committee is recommending an increase in the family income threshold for Clothing Grant applications from £16,105 to £20,000.

It is estimated that this will increase the uptake of clothing grants by 20% and help around 100 additional families with the cost of providing uniforms for their children.

The Comhairle provides a clothing grant for pupils, as long as they have attained the statutory age for school entry, are ordinarily resident in the Western Isles and have enrolled in a school in the Western Isles.

Chair Angus McCormack said: “It is important that we maximise the assistance available for families on lower incomes and by increasing the threshold there will be an estimated 100 additional families that will qualify for a clothing grant.”

The increase can be accommodated within current budgetary provision.