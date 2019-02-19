MP asks pensioners to check they have received Winter Fuel Payment

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil is urging eligible constituents to ensure they have received this year’s Winter Fuel Payment.

Those who have reached State Pension age are eligible for a Winter Fuel Payment which for most will have been paid to them automatically in November.

However anyone who is eligible and has not received a payment should contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre on 0800 731 0160 as soon as possible.

Claims can also be made online at: WEBSITE

Angus MacNeil said: “The cost of heating your home during the winter months is an added financial burden and I want to make sure that local pensioners are getting all the assistance they are entitled to.

“I received a letter from the Amber Rudd MP, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, this week outlining that eligible constituents who have not received payment should make contact with the Centre as soon as possible.

“Anyone constituents having difficulty with this can contact my office on 01851 702272.”

Winter Fuel Payment is not means tested. You can get it if you’re working or claiming a benefit.

You can automatically qualify for a Winter Fuel Payment for winter 2018/2019 if both the following apply: you have reached the qualifying age which means you were born on or before 5 November 1953 and you normally lived in Northern Ireland or Great Britain on any day throughout the week 17 to 23 September 2018 - this is known as the ‘qualifying week’.