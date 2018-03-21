MP helps with the Iolaire Memorial Project

Isles MP Angus MacNeil was pleased to be able to assist the Stornoway Amenity Trust and The Nicolson Institute by collecting stones to represent the three young London men lost in the Iolaire tragedy.

The stones will become part of a stone cairn featuring 201 stones representing all those lost in the sinking of the Iolaire on New Year’s Day 1919.

The memorial will be unveiled by Nicolson Institute pupils in Stornoway this Friday, March 23rd.

During a break from business at the House of Commons, Mr MacNeil collected the stones from the shores of the Thames to represent the loss of 22 year old Albert Richard Matthews, 19 year old William Joseph J Stanley and 33 year old Alfred Samuel E Taylor who were all from the city of London.

The memorial will be situated in Carn Gardens, close to Stornoway Town Hall and will consist of a slate engraving on a wall and a stone cairn which will include a stone to represent each man lost.

A bench donated by Stornoway Port Authority will also be put in place nearby.

The plan to include stones from the home village or town of all victims was devised by pupils of The Nicolson Institute who have spent the last few months working on those collections.

Stones have now been collected in villages all over Lewis, Harris, Berneray and also from the home towns of the 20 victims who were not from the Isles – a project which has involved communities across the UK.

